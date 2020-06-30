STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On June 26, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for quarter ended March 28, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits (furnished only).

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Exhibit

About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.