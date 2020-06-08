STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 3, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000. Further, as of June 3, 2020, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

The notification letter has no immediate effect on the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq has provided the Company with 45 calendar days, or until July 20, 2020, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity standard. If the Company’s plan to regain compliance is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter to regain compliance. If the Company’s plan to regain compliance is not accepted, or if it is accepted and the Company does not regain compliance in the timeframe required by Nasdaq, the Nasdaq staff could provide notice that the Company’s common stock is subject to delisting.

The Company is currently evaluating options to regain compliance and intends to timely submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity standard. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to achieve compliance with Rule 5550(b)(1), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

