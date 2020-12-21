STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 15, Sharnika Viswakula, the Corporate Controller, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”), tendered her resignation from all positions with the Company. Following Ms. Viswakula’s resignation, the Company appointed Khalid Anwar as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, effective as of December 15, 2020.

Khalid Anwar, 57, is Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance of the Company, which he joined in February 2020. Mr. Anwar has more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles in a variety of industries ranging in size from $20 billion to startups. From 2015 to 2019 he was the Executive, Financial Planning and Analysis, for Element Solutions Inc., a specialty chemicals company. From 2011 to 2015 he was the Chief Financial Officer of Pemco Holdings, an investor/operator of turnkey energy programs. He has an MBA from Booth School of Business at The University of Chicago and is a CPA.

Since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year through the date of this report, there have been no transactions between Mr. Anwar and the Company, and there are currently no proposed transactions with the Company, in which the amount involved exceeds $120,000 and in which Mr. Anwar had or will have a direct or indirect material interest within the meaning of Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. No arrangement or understanding exists between Mr. Anwar and any other person to which Mr. Anwar was selected as principal accounting officer of the Company.

About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.