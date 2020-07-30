SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

About SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of a class of therapeutics using its small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The Company is developing its SMNH product, SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases. The Company’s SB 9200 selectively activates within infected cells the cellular proteins retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I) and nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-containing protein 2 (NOD2) to inhibit viral replication and to cause the induction of intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. It also focuses on the use of SB 9200 in other viral diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and latency and hepatitis delta virus (HDV), conducting preclinical research of additional SMNH product candidates or compounds as antiviral therapies and conducting early-stage research programs.