SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 27, 2020, Sprague Resources LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the board of directors of its general partner has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (“Sprague Holdings”), the owner of the Partnership’s general partner, to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not already owned by Sprague Holdings or its affiliates in exchange for $13.00 in cash for each such common unit.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. Additionally, the information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.