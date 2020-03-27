SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
EX-99.1 2 sprague-offerpressrelease_.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Sprague Resources Announces Receipt of Proposal to Acquire All of its Outstanding Common UnitsMarch 27,…
About SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP)
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, natural gas, materials handling and other operations. Its refined products segment purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers, and sells them to its customers. Its natural gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Its materials handling segment offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt and gypsum. The Company’s other operations segment includes sale of coal and commercial trucking activity.