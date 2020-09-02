SPHERE 3D CORP. (NASDAQ:ANY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On August 27, 2020, Sphere 3D Corp., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario (the \”Company\”) entered into a Settlement Agreement (the \”Settlement Agreement\”) with O\’Melveny & Myers LLP (\”OMM\”) to which the Company agreed to issue to OMM a secured promissory note (the \”OMM Note\”) in the aggregate principal amount of $1,102,707.91 in satisfaction of certain accounts payable owed to OMM. The OMM Note entitles OMM to 1.68% interest per annum and matures on December 30, 2020. The Company issued the OMM Note on August 27, 2020.

to the OMM Note, the Company may prepay any amounts outstanding under the OMM Note at any time. The Company\’s obligations to the OMM Note are secured by substantially all of the Company\’s assets.

The foregoing summary of the OMM Note is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the instrument attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1, which is incorporated by reference herein.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 above with respect to the Settlement Agreement and the OMM Note is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Sphere 3D Corp Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 exhibit4-1.htm EXHIBIT 4.1 Sphere 3D Corporation: Exhibit 4.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com Exhibit 4.1 SPHERE 3D CORP. SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE US$1,…

