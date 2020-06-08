SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Background Information and Prior Stockholder Actions

Mr. Robert G. Brown (“Mr. Robert Brown “), along with the SP/R, Inc. Defined Benefit Pension Trust which is a trust for the benefit (in part) of Mr. Robert Brown and controlled by Mr. Robert Brown’s children as its trustees (the “ SP/R Trust “), Innovative Global Technologies, LLC (collectively with Mr. Robert Brown and the SP/R Trust, the “ Brown Group “) and Mr. William H. Bartels (“ Mr. Bartels ,” and together with the Brown Group, the “ Majority Stockholders “) together own approximately 54.2% of the outstanding SGRP Shares common stock issued by Spar Group, Inc.. In addition, Mr. Robert Brown was Chairman and an officer of SGRP through May 3, 2018 (when he retired), Mr. Robert Brown and Mr. Bartels are the founders of SGRP and each currently serve as directors of SGRP, and the Majority Stockholders are members of a 13D control group with respect to SGRP.

On July 10, 2019, Mr. Robert Brown wrote in an email communication to Arthur B. Drogue, an independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “ Board “) of the Corporation, to which he copied Mr. Bartels, Mr. Peter W. Brown and Mr. Jeffery Mayer (each a director), expressing Mr. Robert Brown’s concerns with the positions of certain of the Corporation’s directors (the “ July 10 Email “), including the independent directors. The concerns listed in the July 10 Email included, among other matters, the Corporation’s opposition to Mr. Robert Brown’s preferred director candidate at the time and the Corporation’s refusal to reimburse the alleged expenses of entities owned by, or affiliated with, Mr. Robert Brown, that have not been approved by the Audit Committee and the Corporation’s management (the “ Brown Demands “). Mr. Robert Brown further demanded in the July 10 Email that the directors change their positions and accept the Brown Demands or resign. See SGRP’s Current Report on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC “) on August 12, 2019 for further information regarding the foregoing matters.

Mr. Robert Brown and his companies are and have been involved in a number of material adverse demands and actions against the Corporation. On March 6, 2020, Mr. Robert Brown sent an email communication demanding payment to SBS from the Corporation of $1,707,374. At SGRP’s March 2020 Board meeting, Mr. Bartels was requested by an independent director to compile a list of claims that he and Mr. Robert Brown believe are owed by the Corporation. On March 17, 2020, that list was given to the Audit Committee Chairman and included additional claims, net of an anticipated reduction, totaling approximately $1.3 million, bringing their total claims to approximately $3 million. The Corporation has completely rejected these unfounded and unsubstantiated claims, and believes it was released from all such claims by SPAR Business Services, Inc. (“ SBS “) in SBS’s bankruptcy reorganization. For further information regarding this matter, see Domestic Related Party Services, SBS Bankruptcy and Settlement, March 2020 Claim, and Infotech Litigation and Settlement, in the Corporation’s Definitive Proxy Statement/Information Statement for the Special Meeting filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020 (the “ Special Meeting Proxy Statement “).

Retirements

On May 6, 2020, with respect to Mr. R. Eric McCarthey, and May 7, 2020, with respect to Mr. Arthur B. Drogue, the Board received written notices that each of Messrs. McCarthey and Drogue, two of the Board’s five current independent directors, intends to retire from the Board. Messrs. Drogue and McCarthey indicated that their respective retirements (together, the “ Retirements “), would be effective on August 1, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), and that each Retirement was tendered to conversations with William H. Bartels and at the request of Mr. Robert Brown. Messrs. Drogue and McCarthey may postpone their respective Retirements only with the consent of the Majority Stockholders.

The Board intends to accept the Retirements, and the Board’s Governance Committee will promptly begin a search for two new independent directors to fill the vacancies that will be created by the Retirements. Messrs. Drogue and McCarthey won election as directors at the annual meeting of stockholders of SGRP held on May 13, 2020, and will serve in each of their respective roles on the Board until the Effective Date. With respect to their respective roles on the committees of the Board, (1) Mr. Drogue will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board until the Effective Date, but he will no longer serve on the Audit Committee, Governance Committee and Compensation Committee, in each case, as of May 11, 2020, and (2) Mr. McCarthey will continue to serve as a member of the Audit Committee until the Board selects an independent director to replace him, but he will no longer serve on the Compensation Committee and the Governance Committee (of which he was Chairman), in each case, as of May 11, 2020. Accordingly, effective on May 12, 2020 and until otherwise determined by the Board, the committees of the Board consist of the following members:

Following Mr. Igor Novgorodtsev’s appointment on May 28, 2020, to the Board and the committees noted below and the determination of his independence (see SGRP’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2020), the committees of the Board currently consist of the following directors:

Upon the effectiveness of the Retirements and assuming (1) no additional independent directors are identified and added to the Board prior to the effectiveness of the Retirements and (2) that Mr. Igor Novgorodtsev was added to the Board in late May 2020, and the Corporation’s Governance Committee has determined him to be an independent director, therefore SGRP will have four independent directors and four non-independent directors, in violation of the applicable Nasdaq rules requiring a majority of independent directors on the Board (See Information in Connection with Increase of Board Size by Majority Stockholders and Compliance with NASDAQ Board Independence Rules Following the Election of Mr. Robert G. Brown as Director in the 2020 Proxy Statement, each of which is incorporated herein by reference).

First Special Meeting

On December 17, 2019, the Corporation received delivery from the Brown Group of a Written Request of Stockholders of SPAR Group, Inc. (the “ First Special Meeting Request “), to call a special meeting of the stockholders (the “ First Special Meeting “) from Mr. Robert Brown, which request was corrected and delivered on January 9, 2020 (completing such request), to, among other proposals, consider and vote on a proposal to increase the size of the Board by one additional director if no vacancy then exists on the Board and to elect James R. Brown Sr., as a Director (the “ James Brown Election Proposal “). Mr. James R. Brown is the brother of Mr. Robert Brown and the father of Peter W. Brown, who also is a director and was named to the Board to represent the Brown family interests. The Corporation decided to add a proposal to the First Special Meeting proposals to consider and grant authority to the Board to increase the size of the Board without further stockholder action if the Board deems it reasonably necessary for majority board independence under Nasdaq rules (the “ Nasdaq Board Expansion Proposal “).

Due to various material changes and a corona virus adjournment, the First Special Meeting was then eventually held virtually by the Corporation on April 30, 2020. Among other proposals, the Nasdaq Board Expansion Proposal and the James Brown Election Proposal did not pass. See the Corporation’s Current Report on Form 8-K respecting the First Special Meeting voting results as filed with the SEC on May 4, 2020 (the “ First Special Meeting Report “).

First Special Meeting Proxy Coding Error

At approximately 12:15 pm on April 30, 2020, the polls (i.e., voting period) closed for the First Special Meeting (the “ Poll Closing “). See the First Special Meeting Report respecting the meeting voting results.