SEC Filings SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 On December 31, 2019, we awarded bonus stock options to certain executive officers and employees of the Company as recognition of their services. The bonus grants were in lieu of cash bonuses or pay raises in order to preserve our cash and to align the interests of our officers with those of shareholders. The exercise price of the options is based on the closing price of our common stock of $4.31 per share on December 31, 2019, and the options vest in two equal tranches: the first half vest on June 31, 2029 and the second half vest on December 31, 2020, or all options vest upon change of control. Any unvested options will expire if the employment of the respective executive terminates. The option grants are as follows:



Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 sonoma_8k-ex1001.htm EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is entered into by and between Amy Trombly (the “Executive”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of dermatology and advanced tissue care products based upon its technologies, such as Microcyn and Lipogrid. Microcyn is a small-molecule oxychlorine compound with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that, in clinical settings, reduces itch and pain associated with dermal irritations and wounds, such as sores, injuries and ulcers of dermal tissue. Lipogrid Technology contains selected lipids and a lipid precursor designed to penetrate the bilayers of the skin by blending with the natural lipid building blocks. Its products serve over five million patients across the globe by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and inflammatory responses. Its products are sold throughout the United States and internationally.