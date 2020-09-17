Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Files An 8-K Amendment to Registrant’s Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics

Item 5.05 Amendments to the Registrant’s Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.

On September 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of Sono-Tek Corporation adopted a new Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which is applicable to all directors, officers and employees. A copy of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is attached hereto as Exhibit 14 and will also be available on the Sono-Tek Corporation website at https://www.sono-tek.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance/

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Sono-Tek Corporation Code of Business Conduct and Ethics



About Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing nozzles. The Company utilizes its technology, ultrasonic spray coating, to provide customized coating solutions to a range of manufacturing companies, enabling to develop new products. The Company operates through two segments: ultrasonic spray coating systems, which is in the business of developing, manufacturing, selling, installing and servicing ultrasonic spray coating equipment, and real estate operations, which is in the business of owning and operating the Sono-Tek Industrial Park. The Company offers its products to a range of markets, including electronics, advanced energy (solar and fuel cells), medical device, glass, textiles and foods. The Company serves electronics industry in approximately two sectors, printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. It offers products, such as SonoFlux 2000F, SelectaFlux, MediCoat I, Medicoat II and WideTrack.