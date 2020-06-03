Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 1, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Sonic Foundry, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Kelsy Boyd to serve as the Chief Financial Officer. There was no arrangement or understanding between Ms. Boyd on the one hand, and any other person, on the other hand,EX-99.1 2 a2020_06x01xkelsyappointme.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Sonic Foundry Names Kelsy Boyd Chief Financial OfficerMADISON,…To view the full exhibit click

About Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. is engaged in the business of providing enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market. The Company operates in geographic regions, including the United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia. The Company is engaged in offering video capture, management and Webcasting solutions in sectors, such as education, business and government. The Company’s Mediasite Video Platform transforms communications, training, education and events for its customers. The Company sells Mediasite recorders and server software products and related services contracts, such as customer support, installation, customization services, training, content hosting and event services. The Mediasite video platform delivers live and on-demand video on screen. The Mediasite Video Cloud provides an option for video streaming, storage and management for organizations. The Mediasite ML Recorders are designed for on-the-go Webcasting, hybrid events, guest speakers and conferences.