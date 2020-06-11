SONASOFT CORP. (OTCMKTS:SSFT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Sonasoft Corp. recently entered into an agreement with Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL). Sonasoft will be involved in the development of services and products for Google Cloud Learning Systems.

Sonasoft Corporation (Sonasoft) is a software developer and solutions provider. The Company creates enterprise-class e-mail archiving, e-discovery and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Its products include, SonaVault Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software and SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, which deliver enterprise-level functionality. Sonasoft’s vertical markets for its e-mail archiving solutions include city and county governments, school districts, regional banks and credit unions. Sonasoft’s additional business continuity solutions include SonaExchange and SonaSQL. SonaExchange performs backups, recovery, and replication of a company’s Microsoft Exchange Server. SonaSQL accomplishes backup, recovery and replication of an enterprises’ Microsoft SQL Server database. It also leverages its professional experience with Microsoft Exchange Server to offer SonaMigration, Exchange Server Migration Services.