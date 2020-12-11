SOCKET MOBILE, INC. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events



About SOCKET MOBILE, INC. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc. is a producer of data capture products. The Company’s products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), hospitality, asset management, commercial services, healthcare and other mobile business markets. The Company operates through mobile systems solutions for businesses segment. Its cordless barcode scanners connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers and tablets using various operating systems. It offers a software developer kit (SDK) to mobile application developers to enable the use of its products with their applications. The Company offers barcode scanning products for both one-dimensional (1D), including imager and laser, and two-dimensional (2D) barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. Its 7 Series barcode scanners are designed for handling as a stand-alone cordless barcode scanner. Its D700 series barcode scanners are used in linear imaging, laser and 2D models.