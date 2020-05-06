Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 6, 2020, Smith Micro Software, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is hereby furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 smsi-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 smsi-ex991_6.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 IR INQUIRIES: Charles Messman Investor Relations 949-362-5800 [email protected] Smith Micro Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Total First Quarter Revenue Grew to $13.3 million,…

About Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Graphics segment includes its consumer-based products, such as Poser, Anime Studio, Manga Studio, MotionArtist and StuffIt. The Graphics segment develops a range of software, including graphic design and animation, compression and personal computer (PC)/Mac utilities, for consumers, professional artists and educators. The Company also offers Family Safety platform for family locator and parental controls.