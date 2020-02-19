SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.



Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 f8k021920ex99-1_sinoglobal.htm PRESS RELEASE OF SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services. The Company conducts its business primarily through its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong), Australia, Canada, and the United States (New York and Los Angeles). The Company provides its shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China through Sino-Global Shipping Agency Ltd. (Sino-China), which holds the licenses and permits to operate local shipping agency services in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s inland transportation management services are operated by its subsidiaries in China (including Hong Kong) and the United States.