Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 17, 2020, Simulations Plus, Inc., a California corporation (the “Company”), conducted an investor webinar using the presentation attached hereto as exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The presentation has also been posted to the Company’s website in the “Investors” section.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed subject to the requirements of Item 10 of Regulation S-K, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The furnishing of this information hereby shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any such information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report"), including the disclosures set forth herein, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the terms "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "believes" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this Report or hereafter, including in other publicly available documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), reports to the stockholders of the Company and other publicly available statements issued or released by us involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such future results are based upon management\’s best estimates based upon current conditions and the most recent results of operations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth herein and in such other documents filed with the Commission, each of which could adversely affect our business and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

