Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 simulations_ex1001.htm THIRD AMENDMENT TO LEASE Exhibit 10.1 Third AMENDMENT TO LEASE THIS AMENDMENT TO LEASE is made and entered into as of December 28,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour. MedChem Designer includes a small set of ADMET Predictor property predictions, allowing the chemist to modify molecular structures. MedChem Studio is a tool for medicinal and computational chemists for both data mining and for designing new drug-like molecules. DDDPlus simulates in-vitro laboratory experiments used to measure the rate of dissolution of the drug. GastroPlus simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of drugs.