SIGMA LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGLB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About SIGMA LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. The Company’s principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry. It is engaged in a range of activities in which it seeks to commercialize technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense manufacturing; bio-medical manufacturing; automotive manufacturing, and other markets. It offers PrintRite3D SENSORPAK, which is an auxiliary sensor and hardware kit; PrintRite3D INSPECT, which is a software that verifies quality layer by layer, and PrintRite3D CONTOUR, which is a software that assures the as-built geometry. Its other software modules include PrintRite3D THERMAL and PrintRite3D ANALYTICS.