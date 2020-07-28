SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD disclosurE. *

Story continues below

​

Kevin J. McPhaill, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher G. Treece, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 21st Annual Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Community Bank Investor Conference. This conference will be held virtually starting on Tuesday, July 28th and going through Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Mr. McPhaill and Mr. Treece will be meeting with current and prospective investors.

A copy of the presentation materials that Mr. McPhaill and Mr. Treece will be providing to current and prospective investors at the conference is available on the company’s website at www.sierrabancorp.com.

___________________

* The information furnished under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

﻿

​