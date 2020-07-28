SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01Regulation FD disclosurE. *

Story continues below

Kevin J. McPhaill, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher G. Treece, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 21st Annual Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Community Bank Investor Conference. This conference will be held virtually starting on Tuesday, July 28th and going through Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Mr. McPhaill and Mr. Treece will be meeting with current and prospective investors.

A copy of the presentation materials that Mr. McPhaill and Mr. Treece will be providing to current and prospective investors at the conference is available on the company’s website at www.sierrabancorp.com.

___________________

* The information furnished under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

﻿

About SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. The Bank operates approximately 30 branch offices, an online branch, a real estate industries group, an agricultural credit division, a Small Business Administration (SBA) lending unit and a loan production office. Its Internet branch provides the ability to open deposit accounts online; an online banking option with bill-pay and mobile banking capabilities, including mobile check deposit; a customer service center that is accessible by toll-free telephone during business hours, and an automated telephone banking system. It offers a range of other banking products and services, including remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR