SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 19, 2020, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that with the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread throughout the U.S., and to align with the evolving guidance from federal and local health officials, the Company is temporarily closing its stores, effective immediately until April 2, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the information set forth therein is incorporated by reference.

