SHINECO, INC. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

At the annual meeting of stockholders of Shineco, Inc. (the “Company”) held on June 15, 2021, the Company’s stockholders voted on the matters described below.

2,598,471 25,451

There were no broker non-votes on the proposal to ratify the selection of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending June 30, 2021.



About SHINECO, INC. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides health and well-being focused plant-based products by using its subsidiaries’ and variable interest entities’ vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution and sales channels. The Company operates through three segments: developing, manufacturing and distributing of specialized fabrics, textile products and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum, known as Bluish Dogbane (Luobuma); planting, processing and distributing of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products, as well as other pharmaceutical products (Herbal products), and planting, processing and distributing of green and organic agricultural produce, as well as growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees (Agricultural products). It utilizes engineering technologies and biotechnologies to produce, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce and specialized textiles.