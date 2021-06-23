SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On June 22, 2021, Mr. John Dionne resigned as a director of the board of directors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (the “Company”). The resignation did not involve a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices, or any performance related issues. The Company thanks Mr. Dionne for his time as a director of the Company.



About SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods. The Company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. The Company licenses the Martha Stewart brand to various licensees, including retailers, such as Macy’s, The Home Depot, PetSmart and Staples. The Jessica Simpson Collection is a signature lifestyle concept designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, which offers various product categories, including footwear, apparel, fragrance, fashion accessories, maternity apparel, girls clothing and a home line. The Avia brand offers running and activewear products.