SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 5, 2020, SenesTech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its entry into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is deemed “furnished” and should not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor should such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



SenesTech, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea119335ex99-1_senestech.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. is a platform biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. Its approach is designed to manage food security and manage infrastructure damage, disease outbreaks, environmental contamination and other costs associated with rodent infestations. Its fertility control product candidate, ContraPest, will be marketed for use in controlling rat populations. ContraPest targets the reproductive capabilities of rodents by inducing the gradual loss of eggs in female rodents and disruption of sperm in male rodents, resulting in contraception that can progress to sterility in both females and males. The Company applies its technology to manage rats in urban and agricultural settings. It has a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, which include ContraPest, Plant-based fertility control, Feral animal fertility control, Boar taint, and Non-Surgical Spay and Neutering.