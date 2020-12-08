SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

Amendment to Stock Repurchase Plan

On December 4, 2020, the Board of Directors of Security National Financial Corporation (the “Company”) approved an amendment to the Company’s Stock Repurchase Plan which authorized the repurchase of additional shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock in the open market. This amendment in the form of an additional share repurchase authorization would increase the number of authorized shares that may be repurchased in the open market by another 700,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. It should be noted that 234,323 of the original 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock that the Board authorized on September 7, 2018 have been repurchased in the open market.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibit

99.1 Amendment to Stock Repurchase Authorization Plan



SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 snfca_ex99z1.htm AMENDMENT TO STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION PLAN Exhibit 99.1 Security National Financial Corporation Stock Repurchase Plan Effective as of September 7,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loans. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The cemetery and mortuary segment consists of approximately seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and a cemetery in the state of California. The mortgage loan segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The Company is also engaged in pre-need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah and California operations. It also sells pre-need funeral, cemetery and cremation services.