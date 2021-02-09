SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 8, 2021, Security Federal Corporation issued its earnings release for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the earnings release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Security Federal Corporation dated February 8, 2021.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex9918k12312020.htm Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS Aiken,…To view the full exhibit click

About SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corporation is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank (the Bank). Through its subsidiary, the Company offers financial services. The Bank is a South Carolina chartered commercial bank with approximately 10 branch offices in Aiken, Richland and Lexington counties, South Carolina and Columbia County and Georgia. The principal business of the Bank is accepting deposits from the public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one- to four-family residential real estate. It also originates construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate, as well as loans for the acquisition, development and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. It operates Security Federal Trust and Investments, as a division of the Bank that offers trust, financial planning and financial management services.