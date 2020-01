SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL INC. (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On January 29, 2020, William B. Richards resigned as a director of Security Devices International Inc. (the “Company”) effective January 29, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Not applicable