SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 24, 2021, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing a private placement of common stock (the “Private Placement”) that will result in gross proceeds to the Company of $27.9 million, before deducting placement offering and other expenses. The Company will issue 4,650,000 shares of common stock at a price of $6.00 per share. The private placement is expected to close on March 26, 2021. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities thereof, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 or under the Securities Act of 1933, except to the extent specifically provided in any such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously announced, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on January 5, 2021, (the “MOU”) with Pixium Vision SA (“Pixium”) that contemplated, among other matters, a business combination between the Company and Pixium. Under the MOU, the Company covenanted that, with certain exceptions, the Company would not issue any shares or other equity instruments of the Company prior to the planned business combination unless otherwise approved in writing by Pixium. Furthermore, Pixium’s obligations to close the transactions contemplated by the MOU (the “Pixium Transactions”) are subject to certain conditions, including the continued veracity of the Company’s capitalization representations in the MOU and the compliance by the Company of all covenants in the MOU.

Following a request to Pixium for its consent to the Private Placement, Pixium asserted on March 23, 2021 that the Private Placement would constitute a material breach of the MOU and that it is not willing to provide its consent to the Private Placement under the terms presented to it. As a result, certain Pixium closing conditions in the MOU may not be satisfied or waived. Consequently, the consummation of the Private Placement without Pixium’s consent may give rise to legal proceedings and the assertion of other rights and remedies of Pixium, including, without limitation, seeking to terminate the MOU and receive a termination fee of up to $1 million, as well as causing the Company to incur legal and other fees in connection therewith. No assurance can be made that the Company will successfully resolve any disagreement with Pixium.

Also in connection with the Private Placement, on March 23, 2021, the Company entered into a Termination Agreement (the “Termination Agreement”) with Hudson Bay Capital Management (“HB”) to which, in consideration of a payment of $1,350,000 to HB and reimbursement of an additional $50,000 in legal fees (as well as HB’s participation in the Private Placement), HB agreed to terminate and waive its rights under a Term Sheet for Offering of Preferred Shares and Warrants between HB and the Company that was entered into on or around March 7, 2021 (the “Term Sheet”). Under the exclusivity provisions of the Term Sheet, the Company was prohibited from negotiating or entering into a financing transaction for a specified period with a party other than HB, and in the event of the consummation of an alternative financing transaction during such specified period, HB would be entitled, at its option, to receive a payment of $2,500,000 from the Company or participate for up to 50% of the securities offered in the alternative financing transaction. Under the Termination Agreement, HB waived its rights under the Term Sheet and agreed to terminate the Term Sheet.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.