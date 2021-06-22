SEC Filings SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On June 18, 2021, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (“the Company”) posted an updated corporate deck which can be found on the Company’s website at https://investors.secondsight.com/events/event-details/eyes-corporate-investor-deck-june-2021.

About SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.