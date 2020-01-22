SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SHLD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, on October 15, 2018 (the “Petition Date”), Sears Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Bankruptcy Court”) seeking relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”), on April 17, 2019, the Debtors filed a proposed Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court, on May 16, 2019, the Debtors filed an amended proposed Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court, and on June 28, 2019, the Debtors filed a Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court.

The Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption “In re Sears Holdings Corporation, et al., Case No. 18-23538.” Documents filed on the docket of and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available free of charge online at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/sears . Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Form 8-K”) and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in this Form 8-K.

On September 13, 2019, the Debtors filed a Modified Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan with the Bankruptcy Court. On October 1, 2019, the Debtors filed a Revised Modified Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan (the “Plan”) with the Bankruptcy Court. On October 15, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order, Docket No. 5370, confirming the Plan.

On January 17, 2020, the Debtors filed with the Bankruptcy Court their monthly operating report for the period beginning September 1, 2019 and ending October 5, 2019 (the “September Monthly Operating Report”), and their monthly operating report for the period beginning October 6, 2019 and ending November 2, 2019 (the “October Monthly Operating Report”, and together with the September Monthly Operating Report, each, a “Monthly Operating Report” and together, the “Monthly Operating Reports”). The September Monthly Operating Report and the October Monthly Operating Report are attached hereto, respectively, as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, and are incorporated herein by reference. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. The Monthly Operating Reports and other filings with the Bankruptcy Court related to the Chapter 11 Cases, are available electronically at http://restructuring.primeclerk.com/sears . Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in this Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding the Monthly Operating Reports

The Company cautions investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Reports, which were not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any of the securities of the Company. The Monthly Operating Reports are limited in scope, cover a limited time period and have been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the monthly reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Reports were not audited or reviewed by independent accountants, were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, are in a format prescribed by applicable bankruptcy laws or rules, and are subject to future adjustment and reconciliation. There can be no assurance that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in the Company’s securities, the Monthly Operating Reports are complete. Results set forth in the Monthly Operating Reports should not be viewed as indicative of future results.

As previously reported in a Form 12b-25 filed on April 18, 2019, the Company will not file an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 or any quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent periods ended prior to the confirmation of the Plan. Instead, through the effective date of the Plan (the “Effective Date”), the Company will file Current Reports on Form 8-K containing (i) disclosure of all material events in the Chapter 11 Cases and any other information required by the instructions to Form 8-K and (ii) as exhibits, the operating reports and any other documents that include unaudited financial information that are filed by the Company with the Bankruptcy Court.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this Form 8-K or documents referred to herein, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, and/or the Monthly Operating Reports are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, which include the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to risks relating to the Debtors’ ability to satisfy (or obtain waivers of) the conditions precedent to the Effective Date and the