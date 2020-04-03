SEC Filings SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 31, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a business update via conference call. A copy of the transcript of such call is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. A copy of the related press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Transcript of the March 31, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. conference call to discuss the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 financial results and provide a business update.

99.2 Press release, dated March 31, 2020, issued by SANUWAVE Health, Inc., titled “SANUWAVE Health reports full year 2019 financial results; COVID-19 related business update.”