SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On March 31, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (the “Company”), announced its financial results for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a business update via conference call. A copy of the transcript of such call is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. A copy of the related press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.
The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1
Transcript of the March 31, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. conference call to discuss the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 financial results and provide a business update.
99.2
Press release, dated March 31, 2020, issued by SANUWAVE Health, Inc., titled “SANUWAVE Health reports full year 2019 financial results; COVID-19 related business update.”
SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 snwv_ex991.htm TRANSCRIPT OF THE MARCH 31,…
About SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is an acoustic pressure shock wave technology company using a system of noninvasive, high-energy, acoustic pressure shock waves for indications, such as regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive (extracorporeal), acoustic pressure shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. Its lead regenerative product in the United States is the dermaPACE device, used for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, enabling to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. It is focused on developing its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) technology to activate healing in wound conditions.

