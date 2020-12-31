SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K and the pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K in connection with the Company’s previously reported acquisition of the UltraMIST assets from Celularity, Inc.

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A amends and supplements the Original Form 8-K to include the UltraMIST product line of Celularity, Inc., abbreviated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited), and the unaudited pro forma combined financial information as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, as required by Item 9.01 of Form 8-K that were not included in the Original 8-K in reliance on the instructions to such item. Except as set forth herein, no modifications have been made to information contained in the Original Form 8-K, and the Company has not updated any information contained therein to reflect events that have occurred since the date of the Original Form 8-K.
(a) Financial statements of business acquired.
The UltraMIST product line of Celularity, Inc., abbreviated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited), with the accompanying notes, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K/A.
(b) Pro forma financial Information.
The UltraMIST product line of Celularity, Inc., abbreviated unaudited pro forma financial statements as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, with the accompanying notes, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K/A.
(d) Exhibits
The exhibits listed in the following Exhibit Index are filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 brhc10016069_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 ULTRAMIST PRODUCT LINE OF CELULARITY,…
About SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is an acoustic pressure shock wave technology company using a system of noninvasive, high-energy, acoustic pressure shock waves for indications, such as regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive (extracorporeal), acoustic pressure shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. Its lead regenerative product in the United States is the dermaPACE device, used for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, enabling to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. It is focused on developing its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) technology to activate healing in wound conditions.

