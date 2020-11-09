SEC Filings Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (NYSE:SOV-C) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (NYSE:SOV-C) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (the “Company”) is furnishing copies of slides which will be used in connection with presentations on one or more occasions. The presentation materials are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein solely for purposes of Items 2.02 and 7.01.

The information contained in the attached presentation materials is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, although it may do so from time to time.

The information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. Further, the information in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933. Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits