SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
ITEM 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.
SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
EX-10.1 2 exhibit10-1.htm EX-10.1 DocumentExhibit 10.1PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT This Purchase and Sale Agreement (“Agreement”) is made and entered into as of September 9,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST II (NYSE:SDR)
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a statutory trust. The royalty interests conveyed by SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SandRidge) from its interests in certain properties in the Mississippian formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas and held by the Trust are referred to as the Royalty Interests. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The Royalty Interests entitle the Trust to receive approximately 80% of the proceeds from the sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production attributable to SandRidge’s net revenue interest in approximately 50 wells producing and over 10 additional wells awaiting (together, the Initial Wells), and over 70% of the proceeds from the sale of oil, natural gas and NGL production attributable to SandRidge’s net revenue interest in approximately 200 horizontal oil and natural gas development wells drilled (the Trust Development Wells) within an area of mutual interest (AMI).