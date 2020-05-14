Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Story continues below

About Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut-chartered and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) insured commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of over 10 banking offices and approximately nine automated teller machines (ATMs). The Bank originates commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one- to four- family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans and other consumer loans. The Bank’s securities portfolio include the United States Government and Agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and tax exempt municipal bonds. The Bank uses deposits, repayments and sales, and borrowings to fund lending, investing and general operations.