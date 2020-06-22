SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SALM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.



About SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.