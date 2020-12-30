Saker Aviation Services, Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; CompensatoryArrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective December 24, 2020, Saker Aviation Services, Inc.’s (the “Company”) president and chief executive officer, Ronald J. Ricciardi, who serves as the Company’s principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, will be taking a temporary leave of absence to address health issues unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. During Mr. Ricciardi’s leave of absence, Mr. Mark Raab, the Company’s Corporate Controller, will serve as acting principal financial officer and acting principal accounting officer until such time as Mr. Ricciardi is able to resume his responsibilities.