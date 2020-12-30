Saker Aviation Services, Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; CompensatoryArrangements of Certain Officers.
Effective December 24, 2020, Saker Aviation Services, Inc.’s (the “Company”) president and chief executive officer, Ronald J. Ricciardi, who serves as the Company’s principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, will be taking a temporary leave of absence to address health issues unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. During Mr. Ricciardi’s leave of absence, Mr. Mark Raab, the Company’s Corporate Controller, will serve as acting principal financial officer and acting principal accounting officer until such time as Mr. Ricciardi is able to resume his responsibilities.
About Saker Aviation Services, Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS)
Saker Aviation Services, Inc. through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry. The Company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO), as a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and as a consultant for a seaplane base. FBOs provide ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, and other miscellaneous services. The Company’s business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The Company acts as an FBO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport, as an MRO at the Bartlesville (Oklahoma) Municipal Airport, and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City.
