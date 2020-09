SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Second Amended Disclosure Statement for the Debtors’ First Amended Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization, dated as of September 15, 2020.



SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d39824dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS HOUSTON DIVISION § In re: § Chapter 11 § SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS,…

To view the full exhibit click here