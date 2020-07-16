RUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

The Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was held on July 16, 2020, to notice on June 18, 2020, at the Company’s offices located at 900 East Green Street, Bensenville, IL 60106. The total number of shares of Common Stock voted in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting was 2,048,656, representing a quorum and was equal to approximately 83% of the 2,475,946 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1 required holders of 1,856,960 shares of Common Stock to vote FOR in order for it to be approved. Proposal 1 was not approved. Susan Westphal was re-elected to the Board of Directors and Proposals 2, 4 and 5 submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting was approved by the requisite vote. The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting are set forth below. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), and are incorporated herein by reference.

5. A non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers. 1,455,677 104,817 2,672 463,283



About RUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. is a vertically integrated, electronic materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), optical systems and specialty electronic devices. The Company’s product lines include sapphire cores; four and six-inch sapphire wafers; four, six, and eight-inch patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) wafers, and optical sapphire components. Its sapphire is also used as an exterior component in mobile devices, specifically camera lens covers, dual flashes and home buttons on certain newer model smartphones and as the crystal covering the faces of certain smart watches. In addition, some consumer electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use sapphire faceplates for smartphones. For the LED market, it sells 2 to 6-inch material in core form and four, six and eight-inch material in polished and PSS wafer form. Its principal customers are semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies.