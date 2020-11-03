RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 29, 2020, Riverview Bancorp, Inc. issued its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

99.1 News Release of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. dated October 29, 2020.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 riv8k102920exh991.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contact: Kevin Lycklama or David Lam Riverview Bancorp,…To view the full exhibit click

About RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp). The Company is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds in its primary market area to originate commercial business, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, residential real estate and other consumer loans. Additionally, RAMCorp offers trust and investment services. Riverview Mortgage, a mortgage broker division of the Bank, originates mortgage loans for various mortgage companies in the Vancouver/Portland metropolitan areas, as well as for the Bank. The Bank’s Business and Professional Banking Division offers commercial and business banking services. It operates from over 20 branch offices.