RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 ex2-1.htm Exhibit 2.1 Execution Version AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER among: RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS,…

About RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health. The Company’s compound, RP-G28, is under development for the treatment of lactose intolerance. The Company has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial of its product candidate, RP-G28, an orally administered oligosaccharide. RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon. The Company has not generated any revenues.