ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On March 24, 2020, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) received a notification letter (the “Bid Price Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company did not satisfy the requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a) (“Rule 5550(a)”) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share. The Company became deficient with Rule 5550(a) as of March 24, 2020 as its closing bid price was less than $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days. As in the past, the Bid Price Letter is a notice of deficiency, not delisting, and does not currently affect the listing or trading of ReWalk ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company has 180 days, or until September 21, 2020, to comply with Rule 5550(a) by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days. Additionally, the Company may be eligible for a second 180-day period to satisfy Rule 5550(a)’s minimum bid price requirement, if, as of September 21, 2020, the Company continues to have a market value of publicly held shares of at least $1 million and meets all other initial listing standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market (with the exception of the bid price requirement). The Company intends to monitor closely the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and to consider plans for regaining compliance with Rule 5550(a). While the Company plans to review all available options, there can be no assurance that it will be able to regain compliance with the applicable rules.

If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a) during the applicable cure period, Nasdaq will notify the Company that its ordinary shares are subject to delisting. The Company would then be permitted to appeal any delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The Company’s ordinary shares would remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market pending the panel’s decision after the hearing. For more information regarding the consequences of a potential delisting, see “Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

