Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 a52261961ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Revlon Reports Second Quarter Results Company Remains On-Track with Transformative Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program and Continues to Realize Significant Cost Reductions Quarterly Results Reflect Strong Cost Containment Measures to Offset Top-Line COVID-19 Impacts NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 6,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, which includes cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances and skincare products; Professional, which includes a line of products sold to hair and nail salons, and professional salon distributors, including hair color, shampoos, conditioners, styling products, nail polishes and nail enhancements, and Other, which includes the distribution of prestige, designer and celebrity fragrances, cosmetics and skincare products, such as Burberry and Rihanna branded products. The Company also offers Elizabeth Arden portfolio of brands, including its designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances.