Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 6, 2020, Revlon, Inc. issued a press release (the \”Press Release\”) announcing its earnings for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A copy of the Press Release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and it is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 to the Form 8-K, the information under this Item 2.02 and the Press Release shall be deemed to be \”furnished\” to the SEC and not deemed to be \”filed\” with the SEC for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release, dated August 6, 2020.