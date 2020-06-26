SEC Filings Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Mr. Paul Savas resigned as a director of Revlon, Inc. (the “Company”) effective on June 23, 2020. He did so after MacAndrews & Forbes learned about and notified the Company that in May 2020, Mr. Savas had failed to comply with the Company’s processes and procedures with respect to a related party transaction. The transaction in question involved a requested accelerated payment by the Company to MacAndrews & Forbes in the amount of $5,142,128 relating to insurance services. As previously disclosed by the Company, MacAndrews & Forbes purchases services, such as insurance, from third party providers on behalf of the Company. The payment has been returned to the Company and will instead be paid by the Company in installments under the existing arrangements with MacAndrews & Forbes. The Company is performing a review of existing policies surrounding related party transactions and will make enhancements as appropriate. Mr. Savas has also resigned from all of his MacAndrews & Forbes-related positions.