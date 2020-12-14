RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from the OTC Markets Group on December 10, 2020, that its common shares would be moved from the OTCQB market to the OTC Pink Sheets platform on December 11, 2020 due to a bid price deficiency. The Company’s common stock failed to maintain a closing bid price of at least $0.01 for a 30 consecutive calendar day period, and failed to cure the deficiency prior to the expiration of an extension granted by the OTC Markets Group, which extension expired on December 10, 2020.

The Company’s common shares will continue to be quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets platform.



About RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company is focused on the clinical development in the areas of respiratory disorders, including respiratory depression and sleep apnea. It is engaged in research and clinical development of a class of compounds referred to as ampakines, which act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at a-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptors. Its ampakines, including CX717, CX1739 and CX1942, were efficacious in treating drug induced respiratory depression caused by opioids or certain anesthetics without offsetting the analgesic effects of the opioids or the anesthetic effects of the anesthetics. Its dronabinol is indicated for the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea.