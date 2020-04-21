REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FRBK) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On April 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) amended Section 1 of Article I of the Company’s bylaws (Annual Meetings) and Section 4 of Article I of the Company’s bylaws (Quorum) to add language to permit meetings of shareholders to be held by means of internet or other electronic communications technology and to provide that the presence or participation by a shareholder at a meeting of shareholders, including voting and taking other action by electronic means, including the internet, will constitute the presence of, or vote or action by, the shareholder at the meeting.
The amendments to the Company’s bylaws are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.
Item8.01 Other Events.
On April 20, 2020, the Company, issued a press release announcing that, due to the emerging health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the previously scheduled annual meeting of shareholders on April 29, 2020 will now be held as a virtual meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the virtual meeting in person, but will have the ability to participate in the meeting by virtual means and to vote their shares electronically if necessary. Although shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person, virtual attendance capabilities will also provide shareholders with the ability to participate and ask questions during the meeting. Additionally, shareholders will be deemed to be \”present\” if they access the annual meeting through the virtual platform and they will be able to vote their shares at the annual meeting, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, through the virtual platform.
The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits:
3.1 Amendments to Section 1 and Section 4 of Article I of the Company’s bylaws.
99.1 Press release, dated April 20, 2020.
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 ex_181850.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 ex_181850.htm Exhibit 3.1 Text of Amended and Restated Sections 1 and 4 of Article I of Bylaws (Revisions Shown by Underlining) Section 1: "Section 1. Annual Meetings. The annual meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation shall be held on a date fixed from time to time by the Board of Directors. An annual meeting may be held at any place in or out of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as may be determined by the Board of Directors and as shall be designated in the notice of the meeting and at the time specified by the Board of Directors. Notwithstanding the preceding sentence,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
