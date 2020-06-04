Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company. The Company provides a range of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans and optional credit insurance products. The Company operates offices in over 300 locations in the states of Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas under the names Regional Finance, RMC Financial Services, Anchor Finance and RMC Retail. The loan products are secured, structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments and repayable at any time without penalty. Its loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches, direct mail campaigns, independent and franchise automobile dealerships, retailers, and the consumer Website.