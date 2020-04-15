Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Consulting Agreement with Daniel J. Taggart

On April 13, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), Regional Management Corp. (the “Company”) entered into a Consulting Agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Daniel J. Taggart, who previously served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Risk Officer until February 2020. to the Consulting Agreement, Mr. Taggart will provide consulting and advisory services, including but not limited to services related to credit risk matters (the “Services”), during the term of the Consulting Agreement ending on June 30, 2020 (unless extended upon the mutual agreement of the parties). During the term, Mr. Taggart is entitled to receive a consulting fee equal to $25,000 per calendar month, plus an additional amount of $300 per hour for each hour of Services that Mr. Taggart performs in excess of 85 hours in any calendar month. In addition, he is entitled to receive reimbursement for reasonable business expenses incurred in connection with those Services. to Mr. Taggart’s former employment agreement with the Company, Mr. Taggart remains subject to customary restrictive covenants following his termination of employment.

The foregoing summary of the Consulting Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)     Exhibits.

10.1    Consulting Agreement dated April 13, 2020 between Daniel J. Taggart and Regional Management Corp.

About Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company. The Company provides a range of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans and optional credit insurance products. The Company operates offices in over 300 locations in the states of Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas under the names Regional Finance, RMC Financial Services, Anchor Finance and RMC Retail. The loan products are secured, structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments and repayable at any time without penalty. Its loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches, direct mail campaigns, independent and franchise automobile dealerships, retailers, and the consumer Website.

