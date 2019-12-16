REDHAWK HOLDINGS CORP. (OTCMKTS:IDNG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

About REDHAWK HOLDINGS CORP. (OTCMKTS:IDNG)

Redhawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. The Company’s segments include Land & Hospitality, Medical Device & Pharmaceutical, and Other Services. The Land & Hospitality, and Other Services segment units operate in the United States. The Medical Device & Pharmaceutical segment operates in the United Kingdom. The Company, through its medical products business unit, sells WoundClot Surgical-Advanced Bleeding Control, the Disintegrator Insulin Needle Destruction Unit, the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer and Zonis. The Company’s real estate leasing revenues are generated from a commercial property under a long-term lease.