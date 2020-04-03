RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION (NYSE:RLH) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05.

On March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (the “Company”) approved workforce reductions which have been implemented as part of the Company’s cost cutting initiatives begun at the end of 2019 and which have been accelerated due to the financial and operational impacts resulting from the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic.

The Company expects to incur total pre-tax charges of approximately $600,000 in connection with this action, primarily all of which represents future cash expenditures for the payment of severance and related benefits costs. Under this plan, the Company will reduce its workforce by approximately 40%, and will be closing its Spokane, Washington office. Virtually all of the remaining employees will be impacted through salary reductions or reductions in work hours. The Company expects this initiative to be substantially complete in the second quarter of 2020.

On March 31, 2020, the Company determined that under generally accepted accounting principles it would be required to recognize $6.4 million of bad debt expense in the first quarter of 2020 related to certain receivables from the Inner Circle default disclosed in Q3 of 2019. The Inner Circle receivables are secured by a pledge of equity in an entity holding certain hotel assets. As a result of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel related businesses, including hotels, the first lienholder for the Inner Circle hotel assets has indicated its desire to exercise its right to foreclose on or take control of this collateral on an accelerated basis. In this currently depressed market, the Company does not believe that the value of the collateral will be sufficient to produce enough cash flow to cover the Company’s receivable. The Company’s impairment estimate is based on current market conditions and information received from the first lienholder for the Inner Circle hotel assets.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 2, 2020, Red Lion Hotels Corporation (the “Company”) announced the departure of Julie Shiflett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2020. There were no disagreements between the Company and Ms. Shiflett on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices which led to her departure.

Ms. Shiflett’s separation from the Company is a termination “without cause” within the meaning of that certain offer letter, dated January 14, 2019, as amended, between the Company and Ms. Shiflett (which agreement has previously been filed with the SEC), and she will be entitled to receive upon her departure a lump sum severance payment in an amount equal to one-half of her current base salary, and the acceleration of 24,320 restricted stock units which would have otherwise vested in the next 12 months. Ms. Shiflett has agreed to remain available as a consultant for transition matters and to assist the Company on a short-term as-needed basis at an hourly rate of $285 per hour. We expect such transitional consulting maters to be concluded in the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Nate Troup, the Company’s current Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, has been promoted by the Board of Directors to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Troup joined the Company in May 2018, and has been our principal accounting officer since May 24, 2018. Prior to joining the Company in May 2018, Mr. Troup was the Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller for Westmoreland Coal Company (WCC) from June 2015. Between November 2016 and May 2018, Mr. Troup additionally served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer for Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (WMLP), a subsidiary of WCC. From 2011 until 2015, Mr. Troup held several progressive roles including Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller during his tenure at DigitalGlobe, Inc. Prior to DigitalGlobe, Mr. Troup held roles at The Siegfried Group, LLP and Ernst & Young.