Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On April 28, 2020, Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the holding company for Envision Bank, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information set forth in this Item 2.02 and in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company and the parent company of Randolph Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the retail mortgage banking business, which includes origination, secondary marketing and servicing of residential mortgage loans. It provides mortgage financing to borrowers for purchase money and refinance transactions for one- to four-family residential properties. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, consumer loans and investment securities. The Bank offers a range of deposit accounts, including statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.