RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:RAND) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

About RAND CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Company provides managerial assistance to the portfolio companies in which it invests. The Company makes venture capital investments in early or expansion-stage companies, typically in New York and its surrounding states. The Company makes the majority of its investments through its subsidiary, Rand Capital SBIC, Inc. (Rand SBIC), which operates as a small business investment company. The Company invests in a mixture of debt and equity instruments. The debt securities have an equity component in the form of warrants or options to acquire stock or the right to convert the debt securities into stock. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation on its equity investments while maintaining a cash flow from the debenture and pass-through equity instruments. It makes initial investments in a company through equity or in debt or loan instruments.